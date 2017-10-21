Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Huiyan Wang

Chinese Words You Can't Translate into English

Huiyan Wang
Huiyan Wang
  • Save
Chinese Words You Can't Translate into English food chinese illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Illustration in response to the article "10 Chinese Words You Can't Translate Into English", commissioned by TheCultureTrip, check at: https://theculturetrip.com/asia/china/articles/10-chinese-words-you-cant-translate-into-english/
and my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/56947633/10-Chinese-Words-You-Cant-Translate-into-English

View all tags
Posted on Oct 21, 2017
Huiyan Wang
Huiyan Wang

More by Huiyan Wang

View profile
    • Like