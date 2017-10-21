Illustration in response to the article "10 Chinese Words You Can't Translate Into English", commissioned by TheCultureTrip, check at: https://theculturetrip.com/asia/china/articles/10-chinese-words-you-cant-translate-into-english/

and my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/56947633/10-Chinese-Words-You-Cant-Translate-into-English