Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gandosh

Firmus Real Estate Agency Logo

Gandosh
Gandosh
  • Save
Firmus Real Estate Agency Logo real estate minimal logo
Download color palette

I had to create a logo for an real estate agency in Mongolia. Client wanted to include Mongolian national nomadic house called "Ger" and apartments also office buildings.
I loved this idea so much but they ended up choosing another one :D.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 20, 2017
Gandosh
Gandosh

More by Gandosh

View profile
    • Like