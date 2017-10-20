Firmus Real Estate Agency Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I had to create a logo for an real estate agency in Mongolia. Client wanted to include Mongolian national nomadic house called "Ger" and apartments also office buildings.
I loved this idea so much but they ended up choosing another one :D.