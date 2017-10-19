Mike O'Raw
KIJO

Menu Detail Shot

Mike O'Raw
KIJO
Mike O'Raw for KIJO
Hire Us
  • Save
Menu Detail Shot navigation icons icon interaction animation menu design web ui ux
Download color palette

Here's a quick rebound of our Crucial Trading Menu, we thought we'd provide a little more detail on the interactions; we enjoy subtle at KIJO.

Ct menu animation still 2x
Rebound of
Crucial Trading menu interaction
By Mike O'Raw
View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2017
KIJO
KIJO
Hire Us

More by KIJO

View profile
    • Like