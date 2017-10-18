Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
High 5

Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
This is the cover for a new Aerolab Story that points what do big companies need to really embrace the digital product culture. Which most likely is a robot partner.
Also check the sketch attached!

