Kezie Todd

Mad Scientist

Kezie Todd
Kezie Todd
Mad Scientist
Creating a character set for #ixdbelfast featuring zany supers and crazy villains. First up, the ever present Mad Scientist with his special invention perfect for getting rid of meddlers and char-grilling burgers.

Critiques welcome! I'm experimenting with colours and a new illustration style here so any feedback is much appreciated.

Posted on Oct 18, 2017
