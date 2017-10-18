🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Creating a character set for #ixdbelfast featuring zany supers and crazy villains. First up, the ever present Mad Scientist with his special invention perfect for getting rid of meddlers and char-grilling burgers.
Critiques welcome! I'm experimenting with colours and a new illustration style here so any feedback is much appreciated.