Meetupdates

We spent some time over the last few days making small but much-needed improvements for some very important people in our community—meetup organizers. The next time you organize a meetup, the process will be much more smooth (both for you and our incredible support team). This shot shows just one of the improvements—easier access to your meetup details as you plan your event.

Spoiler alert: There isn't actually a meetup in lovely Peterborough, NH