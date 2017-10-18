Adam Darowski
Dribbble

Meetupdates

Adam Darowski
Dribbble
Adam Darowski for Dribbble
  • Save
Meetupdates notifications dribbble meetups
Download color palette

We spent some time over the last few days making small but much-needed improvements for some very important people in our community—meetup organizers. The next time you organize a meetup, the process will be much more smooth (both for you and our incredible support team). This shot shows just one of the improvements—easier access to your meetup details as you plan your event.

Dribbble Meetups
Host a Meetup
Get notified of Meetups near you

Spoiler alert: There isn't actually a meetup in lovely Peterborough, NH

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2017
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like