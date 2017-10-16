Matt Coddington

Fun with Symbols

Fun with Symbols
After having been away from Sketch for about a year, I have to say the massive improvements they've made to symbols is blowing my mind.
Going back to PS (or xD) at this point would be impossible.

Posted on Oct 16, 2017
