American City Business Journals - Amazon Data Project

We had the opportunity to work with the American City Business Journals on a project it's been working on in all 40 of its newsrooms for the past 6 months about Amazon and the impact the company has on cities across the US. We worked to design the experience to fit into their style, and built it out using React.
You can view the live site.
For updates and case studies, visit the Made By Munsters website.