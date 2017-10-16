Good for Sale
Mohamed Elgendy

eCommerce kit Style guide

Mohamed Elgendy
Mohamed Elgendy
Hire Me
  • Save
eCommerce kit Style guide icons table menu ui elements dlex ux ui guideline guide design system colors palette
eCommerce kit Style guide icons table menu ui elements dlex ux ui guideline guide design system colors palette
Download color palette
  1. artboard_copy_6.jpg
  2. style_guideline.jpg

Dlex E-Commerce UI Kit

Price
$67
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dlex E-Commerce UI Kit

Basic style guide of Dlex eCommerce kit

Mohamed Elgendy
Mohamed Elgendy
Designer for mobile and web apps
Hire Me

More by Mohamed Elgendy

View profile
    • Like