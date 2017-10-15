Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mark Busch

Veedup branding

Mark Busch
Mark Busch
  • Save
Veedup branding icon logo logo mark design mark busch nielsen combination arrow v
Download color palette

Veedup branding project

You can follow me here to see more of my work and my process behind my designs

View all tags
Posted on Oct 15, 2017
Mark Busch
Mark Busch

More by Mark Busch

View profile
    • Like