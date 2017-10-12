Overtime with Meg Lewis

In episode 23, @Dan Cederholm chats with @Meg Lewis. Meg is a designer and founder of @Ghostly Ferns and Fool Proof. She's also a really nice person.

In this episode, Meg tells us about her recent move to Minnesota, why she started a coworking space, the importance of working with friends, why you should be yourself when working with clients, personal branding, and much more.

A big thank you to FreshBooks for supporting Overtime!