Overtime with Meg Lewis

In episode 23, @Dan Cederholm chats with @Meg Lewis. Meg is a designer and founder of @Ghostly Ferns and Fool Proof. She's also a really nice person.
In this episode, Meg tells us about her recent move to Minnesota, why she started a coworking space, the importance of working with friends, why you should be yourself when working with clients, personal branding, and much more.
