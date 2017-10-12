Jesse Velleu

Novum Solar Car Livery & Logo Design

Huge shoutout to the Michigan Solar Car team for finishing 2nd in the World Solar Challenge! They raced the car across the entire Australian using only solar energy, while managing to look sharp in the dusty outback ; ) . Always cool to see your designs out in the wild.

Posted on Oct 12, 2017
