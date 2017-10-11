Jack Earsman

Logo concept - "KiWii"

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo concept - "KiWii" minimal clean simple logo vector illustrator vector flat design logo design logo
Logo concept - "KiWii" minimal clean simple logo vector illustrator vector flat design logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. kiwiilogo.png
  2. kiwiilogo.png

Simple, but clean 2D logo concept for a friend. Had fun working on this, and enjoyed the outcome!

Follow me on twitter! https://twitter.com/jawfy

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2017
Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
Hire Me

More by Jack Earsman

View profile
    • Like