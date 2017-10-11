Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lauren Stanley

Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign

Lauren Stanley
Lauren Stanley
  • Save
Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign invitation poster social media snapchat geofilter amarillo texas black friday christmas town town square village amarillo christmas campaign
Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign invitation poster social media snapchat geofilter amarillo texas black friday christmas town town square village amarillo christmas campaign
Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign invitation poster social media snapchat geofilter amarillo texas black friday christmas town town square village amarillo christmas campaign
Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign invitation poster social media snapchat geofilter amarillo texas black friday christmas town town square village amarillo christmas campaign
Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign invitation poster social media snapchat geofilter amarillo texas black friday christmas town town square village amarillo christmas campaign
Download color palette
  1. wre_xmasposter_dribbble.jpg
  2. snapchat_template-images.jpg
  3. wre_socialmedia_template.jpg
  4. wre_poster-final18x24.jpg
  5. invitation-template.jpg

Christmas campaign design for The Lights at Town Square Village event! :) I had a tight deadline, but I am happy with how everything turned out. This campaign includes: posters, social media graphics, snapchat geo filters, invitations, banners, and more!

This holiday market celebration will be taking place on Black Friday in Amarillo, Texas. Enjoy holiday shopping, food trucks, pictures with Santa, and much more!

Lauren Stanley
Lauren Stanley
Illustrator and icon designer sharing my creative journey.

More by Lauren Stanley

View profile
    • Like