Lights at Town Square Christmas Campaign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Christmas campaign design for The Lights at Town Square Village event! :) I had a tight deadline, but I am happy with how everything turned out. This campaign includes: posters, social media graphics, snapchat geo filters, invitations, banners, and more!
This holiday market celebration will be taking place on Black Friday in Amarillo, Texas. Enjoy holiday shopping, food trucks, pictures with Santa, and much more!