Taito Dream Machine

Taito Dream Machine brand isometric iso rebound this rebound pixel art pixels taito game arcade arcade machine
  1. taitobyjoeb.png
  2. taitopix.png
  3. taitobyjoe.png

Everything starts with that one pixel (that glowing white one in the middle of the machine).

A simplified Taito arcade cabinet chosen because of the beautiful pinstripe designs of the early 80s. So much detail went into the design of the layout, art and composition of the unit as a whole.

I wanted to immortalize the cabinet in some form and add it to my virtual collection of goods.

