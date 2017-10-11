Taito Dream Machine

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Everything starts with that one pixel (that glowing white one in the middle of the machine).
A simplified Taito arcade cabinet chosen because of the beautiful pinstripe designs of the early 80s. So much detail went into the design of the layout, art and composition of the unit as a whole.
I wanted to immortalize the cabinet in some form and add it to my virtual collection of goods.