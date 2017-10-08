Herm the Younger

Noise

Noise type noise liquify distorted typography design abstract art herm the younger graphic design abstract art album cover
About HTY

Herm the Younger is an artist and designer from the UK.
To inquire about an album cover commission, please contact h@hermtheyounger.com.

Artist & Designer
