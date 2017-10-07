Daria Iv

Viewing your past orders of lunches

Viewing your past orders of lunches web interface
I think that e-commerce of basic goods should have functions that help us make purchases such as food products faster and easier. And this functionality should differ from the functionality of regular stores designed for one-time sales, and not for repeated daily purchases.

On these reflections, I wrote a short article (it's in Russian, the link will be below). And this shot is made as an illustration of one of my ideas. It shows how you can display data about past orders of corporate lunches. I believe that for shopping for food or lunches we usually choose from that already tried. I think that people adherence of several brands.
Статья, в которой я подробней рассказываю о размышлениях по поводу интернет-маркетинга продовольственных товаров.
https://designpub.ru/интернет-магазин-товаров-повседневного-спроса-ac46837b848d

Posted on Oct 7, 2017
