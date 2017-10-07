Viewing your past orders of lunches

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I think that e-commerce of basic goods should have functions that help us make purchases such as food products faster and easier. And this functionality should differ from the functionality of regular stores designed for one-time sales, and not for repeated daily purchases.
On these reflections, I wrote a short article (it's in Russian, the link will be below). And this shot is made as an illustration of one of my ideas. It shows how you can display data about past orders of corporate lunches. I believe that for shopping for food or lunches we usually choose from that already tried. I think that people adherence of several brands.
Статья, в которой я подробней рассказываю о размышлениях по поводу интернет-маркетинга продовольственных товаров.
https://designpub.ru/интернет-магазин-товаров-повседневного-спроса-ac46837b848d