Music Shop Re-Design - Pt. 2

Music Shop Re-Design - Pt. 2
A local shop near me needed a fresh look to bring in more business, so I did a complete re-design of their current site. My approach was to keep it simple, modern, but show off everything that they offer. The traffic and sales went through the roof. I am so happy to have been part of this great project.

Posted on Oct 3, 2017
