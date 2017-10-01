Drink Shop

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers,
I know i haven't been around for a while but i do have a solid excuse. Around four months ago i moved to NYC, the city which i really enjoy living in. I've left the note here btw, so you are welcome to check it out.
Downside of that venture is, i've had so much on my plate since then so it's only recently i decided to finally renew my regular posting here.
Why i wanted to start off with sharing this one? I've received quite a bunch of messages from people asking how it was managed for this shot to be entirely illustrated in Principle. I hope you guys find the attachments helpful in clearing it up all once.
All questions and suggestions i'll gladly address in the comment section below.
See you in a week with a new addition. Cheers!