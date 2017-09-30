Solar Car Livery

Trending designs to inspire you
Super fun/unique project I had the opportunity to complete on while also working as an engineer on the Michigan Solar Car team. Besides creating the logo/wordmark, I designed the vinyl wrap for this solar-powered race car. It was definitely challenging to design and flat-pattern around the unique geometry. Also pretty proud of my faux-3D shading on these mockups (done entirely in Illustrator), I had never really done anything similar in the program before.