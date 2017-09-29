the next voyage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
so i started the dailyUI challenge!!!! in order to make myself work harder and pay more attention to detail it will probably be more of a weeklyUI challange though.
here's #001: Sign Up-- it's a hypothetical screen for a program that lets you voyage into space :^)
hope you enjoy!!!!
✨ check out my portfolio! ✨