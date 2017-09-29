7
Sprocket Android 1.4.25 Nav UX

Sprocket Android 1.4.25 Nav UX
Overhauled organization of the Sprocket Android hierarchy to align it with the latest developments on the iOS sister app. The marketplace has been swapped with news to be first on open and given the Sprocket icon. News got a newspaper icon similar to whats in the iOS app. Your bicycle collection icon/tab has been streamlined to just profile.

These are actual screenshots of build 1.4.25 we just shipped. Its crashing atm so I guess you'll have to wait a bit to see it :P

