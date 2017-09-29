Kistler - Microsite

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
This year we had opportunity to work with the Kistler on interesting projects. One of them was a landing page for 6 biomechanics microsites and "swimming" microsite design proposal.
Our goal was to design a new communication concept for whole Kistler business unit - Biomechanics. The challenge was to bring more emotion to their microsites in order to point out their official partnership with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Check out the current site to understand the challenge.
Don't forget to check the attachment
Thanks!