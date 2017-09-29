Tomas Pinka
SCR design

Kistler - Microsite

Tomas Pinka
SCR design
Tomas Pinka for SCR design
  • Save
Kistler - Microsite blue bold typography concept webdesign olympics kistrler
Kistler - Microsite blue bold typography concept webdesign olympics kistrler
Kistler - Microsite blue bold typography concept webdesign olympics kistrler
Kistler - Microsite blue bold typography concept webdesign olympics kistrler
Download color palette
  1. kistler.gif
  2. homepage.png
  3. homepage_-_swimming.png
  4. swimming_-_detial.png

Hello!

This year we had opportunity to work with the Kistler on interesting projects. One of them was a landing page for 6 biomechanics microsites and "swimming" microsite design proposal.

Our goal was to design a new communication concept for whole Kistler business unit - Biomechanics. The challenge was to bring more emotion to their microsites in order to point out their official partnership with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Check out the current site to understand the challenge.

Don't forget to check the attachment

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2017
SCR design
SCR design

More by SCR design

View profile
    • Like