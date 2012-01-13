Vane Jung

Wait List Status Panel

Vane Jung
Vane Jung
  • Save
Wait List Status Panel web design art festival ux ui design watercolor watercolour sydney event status panel
Download color palette

This wait list panel appears once all tickets for an event had been sold, hence users can subscribe themselves on its waiting list. Also the blue join wait list button replaces the book now button.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2012
Vane Jung
Vane Jung

More by Vane Jung

View profile
    • Like