Michal Feltl

4bambini icon

Michal Feltl
Michal Feltl
  • Save
4bambini icon android bambini icon game
Download color palette

Shot from app icon of android game for bambini.. illustration is not my job.
Full is here:
http://czbartolomej.deviantart.com/#/d4m6c0v

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2012
Michal Feltl
Michal Feltl

More by Michal Feltl

View profile
    • Like