Clean Chat kit

I am working on a Personal project with the interaction and whole new Ux thinking in chat application Soon it will be available for sale

---

Checkout here to know alll possible mible interaction

100 Premium Interaction collection

----

Want to know my process of design? Check here

Mastering-Interaction design through craft productivity and workflow

----

My design Special interaction ands its flows, here

Sketch of Interaction Process

If you have projects for me reach here--> johnsonux21@gmail.com