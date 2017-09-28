Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clean Chat kit

Clean Chat kit minimal clean andorid ios app ux ui chat
I am working on a Personal project with the interaction and whole new Ux thinking in chat application Soon it will be available for sale

Checkout here to know alll possible mible interaction
100 Premium Interaction collection
Want to know my process of design? Check here
Mastering-Interaction design through craft productivity and workflow
My design Special interaction ands its flows, here
Sketch of Interaction Process

If you have projects for me reach here--> johnsonux21@gmail.com

Posted on Sep 28, 2017
Humanize the design
