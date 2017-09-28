Clean Chat kit

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I am working on a Personal project with the interaction and whole new Ux thinking in chat application Soon it will be available for sale
---
Checkout here to know alll possible mible interaction
100 Premium Interaction collection
----
Want to know my process of design? Check here
Mastering-Interaction design through craft productivity and workflow
----
My design Special interaction ands its flows, here
Sketch of Interaction Process
If you have projects for me reach here--> johnsonux21@gmail.com