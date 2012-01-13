musho

Internal Analytics / Dashboard

musho
musho
  • Save
Internal Analytics / Dashboard ui analytics data dashboard counter circle
Download color palette

Designing internal analytic system.
Lot of tables and numbers...
im trying to save UX with some more graphic objects in dashboard...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 13, 2012
musho
musho
Throwing Pixels Around

More by musho

View profile
    • Like