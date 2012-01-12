Matt Downey

Steps

Steps 45royale redesign form elements project planner ui ux
Working on updating our Project Planner for the 45royale redesign. To say this is long overdue is an understatement. The interaction and UI improvements are going to be night and day.

By simplifying the process, we hope to leave our prospective clients with a glowing first impression. :)

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
