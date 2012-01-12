Matt Olpinski

Logo Design

Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design logo icon design mark
Download color palette

I've been struggling to come up with a logo mark for myself for several years. So far this is one of the better ones I think I've come up with. Thought? Suggestions for something different/better?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Matt Olpinski
Matt Olpinski
UI + UX Designer for Web & Mobile
Hire Me

More by Matt Olpinski

View profile
    • Like