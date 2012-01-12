Jared Tomeck

Initials Logo

Jared Tomeck
Jared Tomeck
  • Save
Initials Logo logo identity 3d lighting grunge typography green
Download color palette

Fun little logo I made when I was bored. I may or may not use this for anything.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Jared Tomeck
Jared Tomeck

More by Jared Tomeck

View profile
    • Like