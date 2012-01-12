Matt Hryhorsky

Soul Sparrow Logo

Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
  • Save
Soul Sparrow Logo bird sparrow identity branding paper logo
Download color palette

And now with a few words. Feedback welcomed.

Efdffb0929adccbce4eeff9f9e06dd5e
Rebound of
Soul Sparrow
By Matt Hryhorsky
View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Hryhorsky

View profile
    • Like