Christos

Survey Q3 2107 Art Direction & Identity

Christos
Christos
Hire Me
  • Save
Survey Q3 2107 Art Direction & Identity logo lettering effects city nation developer 80s retro futuristic cyberpunk glitch survey
Download color palette

It's this time of the year again, so I've started the idealization for the survey's new theme, which is 'cyberpunk'. Here's my first approach, I hope I could show more in the very near future. Over and out :)

Christos
Christos
Senior Product/Visual Designer
Hire Me

More by Christos

View profile
    • Like