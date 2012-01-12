🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Royal Academy of Glory & Enlightment, this another brand for my brandbook, and this is like an illuminati kind of school, highly secretive and prestigious. Originally it was the sponsor for one of the mercs babes of StarViper Kill Team (in progres) and the goal was to create a semi hindu-british academy pretty 1800s and stuff, so i mix the type with the lion to make a seal and well this is the result. :p