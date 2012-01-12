Roberto Saldaña

Rage

Roberto Saldaña
Roberto Saldaña
  • Save
Rage logo vector branding lion
Download color palette

Royal Academy of Glory & Enlightment, this another brand for my brandbook, and this is like an illuminati kind of school, highly secretive and prestigious. Originally it was the sponsor for one of the mercs babes of StarViper Kill Team (in progres) and the goal was to create a semi hindu-british academy pretty 1800s and stuff, so i mix the type with the lion to make a seal and well this is the result. :p

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Roberto Saldaña
Roberto Saldaña

More by Roberto Saldaña

View profile
    • Like