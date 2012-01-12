Andy Hayes

New FOUNDFONT™ - Postal Gothic

New FOUNDFONT™ - Postal Gothic typography
New free vector alphabet for FOUNDFONT™. Get it for free here http://foundfont.tumblr.com/post/15734885687/postal-gothic-new-vector-set-from-foundfont-tm

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
