Levin Mejia

Mighty Note - Create New Note

Levin Mejia
Levin Mejia
  • Save
Mighty Note - Create New Note note paper app web icon
Download color palette

Another view of Mighty Note working on the web. Would be great to get your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Levin Mejia
Levin Mejia

More by Levin Mejia

View profile
    • Like