Roberto Saldaña

Bliss Dbbbl

Roberto Saldaña
Roberto Saldaña
  • Save
Bliss Dbbbl vector logo brand gloss
Download color palette

Another brand i create for All Tropicana Co. BrandBook, this one was created after concepting a vinyl for my macbook pro :D Vectors all the way!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Roberto Saldaña
Roberto Saldaña

More by Roberto Saldaña

View profile
    • Like