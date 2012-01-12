Amber Welch

Motorcycle Club's Trophy Design

Amber Welch
Amber Welch
  • Save
Motorcycle Club's Trophy Design dirt bike photoshop race motorcycle honda crf150r honda utah
Download color palette

Did this awhile back using a picture of my Honda dirt bike. Yes, I clipped the bike out...it was hell. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Amber Welch
Amber Welch

More by Amber Welch

View profile
    • Like