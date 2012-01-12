Amber Welch

Bridal (& Groom) Shower Invite

Bridal (& Groom) Shower Invite invitation bridal shower chandelier pink purple
Bridal Shower invite for a friend. Her wedding colors were pastel pink and purple. Printed size is 5x5.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
