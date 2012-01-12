Andrew Griswold

The Black Guys

The Black Guys the black guys music band
Been listening to my brother-in-laws band for awhile and decided to experiment with some logos, which they dont have yet. By adding it to my album art on my iPhone it gives me a way to feel out the logo while listening to them. Enjoy

They may not look like much but take a listen here http://www.facebook.com/TheBlackGuys

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
