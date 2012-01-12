Olly Sorsby

POLES/APART

Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby
  • Save
POLES/APART light leak logo video texture vintage retro lens leak
Download color palette

Logo i designed for my friends acoustic duo.
See it featured in the promo video i did for them here: http://cl.ly/DHoN
(1st video attempt)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby

More by Olly Sorsby

View profile
    • Like