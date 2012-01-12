Kevin Burr

Aqua

Kevin Burr
Kevin Burr
Hire Me
  • Save
Aqua logo water aqua custom type ocular ink kevin burr
Download color palette

Another blast from the past...from 2008.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Kevin Burr
Kevin Burr
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kevin Burr

View profile
    • Like