Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleksandar Savic

almigor

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
almigor user tools soni profile pen tool pen mouse monitor instagram dribbble computer ball
almigor user tools soni profile pen tool pen mouse monitor instagram dribbble computer ball
Download color palette
  1. almigor.jpg
  2. almigor_add.jpg

Just search ALMIGOR on web.. :)

Check my work on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almigor/

Seankerry
Rebound of
Personal Branding
By Sean Kerry
View all tags
Posted on Sep 26, 2017
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like