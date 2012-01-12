Billy Figueroa

Graphic for Article article typography nyc
Created this header for a graphic about the Upper West Side's David Koch often mistaken for billionaire namesake.

Article could be viewed here:
http://www.dnainfo.com/20111121/upper-west-side/uws-david-koch-mistaken-for-namesake-by-everyone-except-his-banker

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
