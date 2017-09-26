Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Overtime with Louie Mantia

Overtime with Louie Mantia overtime icons logos disney icon design podcast
In episode 22, @Dan Cederholm chats with icon designer @Louie Mantia Louie is a co-founder of @Parakeet —a small design studio with a concentration on icons, logos, illustrations, and emoji.

In this episode, Dan and Louie chat about getting inspired by Disney, bringing fun back to app icons, typeface vs icon design, advice for new designers, and more. This episode is brought to you by FreshBooks.

Posted on Sep 26, 2017
