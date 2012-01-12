Leon David Perkin

Gig Flyer - Gasometer Hotel

Leon David Perkin
Leon David Perkin
  • Save
Gig Flyer - Gasometer Hotel
Download color palette

I don't do a hell of a lot of graphic design work but do enjoy it occasionally. This is a sample from an A3 Flyer for a Melbourne show that my band is playing. Unfortunately the top of the tree, sparrows and footer area is cut off here but you can see the type, textures and colours implemented.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Leon David Perkin
Leon David Perkin

More by Leon David Perkin

View profile
    • Like