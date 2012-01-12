JJ 🦄

drum & uke

JJ 🦄
JJ 🦄
  • Save
drum & uke logo typeface typography font branding identity type
Download color palette

Logotype for an indie electro/pop band. The rest of the alphabet is coming on its way...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
JJ 🦄
JJ 🦄

More by JJ 🦄

View profile
    • Like