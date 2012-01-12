Nate Duval

Lucy tease

Lucy tease illustration music beatles poster silkscreen guitar
Teaser form my piece in an upcoming Beatles Themed Group Show.

It is called "Lucy in the Sky" and is modeled after George Harrison;s Guitar, Lucy.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
