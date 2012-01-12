Than Tibbetts

Thanland refresh

Than Tibbetts
Than Tibbetts
  • Save
Thanland refresh blog web design ff meta serif futura condensed responsive
Download color palette

Refreshing my blog's design, building on top of Joni Korpi's framelessgrid.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Than Tibbetts
Than Tibbetts

More by Than Tibbetts

View profile
    • Like