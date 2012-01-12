Smorrs Brothers - Keep It Simple

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Full Version: http://cl.ly/113t1t1f3u2D0S0K1d3f
So I finally found the motivation and inspiration to create the Smorrs Brothers studio site, and surprisingly enough, I didn't make it dark as expected, though I probably will make a dark version for night time. It's gonna be a thrill developing this for me.
[Note: When I'm developing, I try not to use my own placeholder images, otherwise I will get distracted and want to tweak them, so I gathered some great shots from Dribbble. All work belongs, in that sense, to their respective owners. It would take forever to link to them, but if you think I should, just say the word.]
Credits:
Hippo - Gert Van Duinem