Smorrs Brothers - Keep It Simple

Full Version: http://cl.ly/113t1t1f3u2D0S0K1d3f

So I finally found the motivation and inspiration to create the Smorrs Brothers studio site, and surprisingly enough, I didn't make it dark as expected, though I probably will make a dark version for night time. It's gonna be a thrill developing this for me.

[Note: When I'm developing, I try not to use my own placeholder images, otherwise I will get distracted and want to tweak them, so I gathered some great shots from Dribbble. All work belongs, in that sense, to their respective owners. It would take forever to link to them, but if you think I should, just say the word.]

Credits:

Hippo - Gert Van Duinem