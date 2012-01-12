Eloqua x JESS3: Disruptive Innovations Infographic

The Project: Eloqua partnered again with JESS3 to create an infographic celebrating the birth of disruptive innovations. The infographic launch coincides with a large company product announcement — Eloqua Engage for iPad, in which four “disruptions” converge: email, tablets, marketing automation and revenue performance management.

Our Methodology: Because of the large amount of data being visualized in this infographic, the JESS3 design team decided to break the information up in several ways. First, we split up milestones by four color-coded categories: Communications, Computing, Web, and Social. Next, the milestones were broken down in pairs according to the disruptions they are associated with, starting all the way back in 800 AD with the first medieval tradefairs. The infographic was rounded out with hand drawn text and relevant logos and illustrations for each historic moment in B2B marketing.